Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s traded shares were 407,944, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.53. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $55.47, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.1% or $2.69. The 52-week high for the PRTA share is $59.74, that puts it down -7.7% from that peak though still a striking +82.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.67. The company’s market capitalization is $2.45 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 600.74 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 430.3 Million shares over the past three months.

Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.6. PRTA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.54.

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA): Trading Information

Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) registered a 5.1% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.98% in intraday trading to $56.02 this Friday, Jul 02, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.37%, and it has moved by 97.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 361.87%. The short interest in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) is 2.14 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $60, which implies an increase of 8.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $49 and $75 respectively. As a result, PRTA is trading at a discount of 35.21% off the target high and -11.66% off the low.

Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Prothena Corporation plc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) shares have gone up +361.87% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 55.76% against 8.4%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 181.8% this quarter and then jump 94.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11773.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $58.77 Million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $35.48 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $150Million and $157Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 39080% and then jump by 22498.7% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -0.9%. While earnings are projected to return -43% in 2021, the next five years will return -0.6% per annum.

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s Biggest Investors

Prothena Corporation plc insiders own 0.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.93%, with the float percentage being 95.97%. EcoR1 Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 221 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 11.03 Million shares (or 24.98% of all shares), a total value of $277.18 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.59 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $90.21 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology owns about 1,060,789 shares. This amounts to just over 2.4 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $28.15 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 861.91 Thousand, or about 1.95% of the stock, which is worth about $21.65 Million.