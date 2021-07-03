Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Has Been Falling -19.87% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)’s traded shares were 226,779, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.79, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.82% or -$0.85. The 52-week high for the PSTX share is $17.62, that puts it down -100.46% from that peak though still a striking +13.2% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.63. The company’s market capitalization is $546.34 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 365.82 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 196.01 Million shares over the past three months.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTX) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.2. PSTX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.63.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX): Trading Information

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTX) registered a -8.82% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 17.31% in intraday trading to $10.63 this Monday, Jun 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.28%, and it has moved by 7.2% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -19.87%. The short interest in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) is 3.21 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.67, which implies an increase of 192.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17 and $40 respectively. As a result, PSTX is trading at a discount of 355.06% off the target high and 93.4% off the low.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTX) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -157.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 2.7% per annum.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)’s Biggest Investors

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. insiders own 40.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 51.88%, with the float percentage being 86.77%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 97 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 9.32 Million shares (or 14.99% of all shares), a total value of $88.97 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.97 Million shares, is of Pentwater Capital Management Lp’s that is approximately 7.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $47.44 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTX) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 1,205,761 shares. This amounts to just over 1.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.29 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 987.85 Thousand, or about 1.59% of the stock, which is worth about $9.43 Million.