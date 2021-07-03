PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)’s -6.65% Fall This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)’s traded shares were 695,873, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $36.51, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.21% or -$1.21. The 52-week high for the PLBY share is $63.04, that puts it down -72.67% from that peak though still a striking +73.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.85. The company’s market capitalization is $1.41 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.58 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.02 Million shares over the past three months.
>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<
PLBY Group, Inc. (PLBY) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. PLBY has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.
PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY): Trading Information
PLBY Group, Inc. (PLBY) registered a -3.21% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.44% in intraday trading to $42.67 this Tuesday, Jun 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.65%, and it has moved by -15.82% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 247.38%. The short interest in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) is 3.04 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.01 day(s) to cover.
The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $51, which implies an increase of 39.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $46 and $55 respectively. As a result, PLBY is trading at a discount of 50.64% off the target high and 25.99% off the low.
PLBY Group, Inc. (PLBY) projections and forecasts
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 102.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.