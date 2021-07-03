Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)’s 8.47% Gain This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)’s traded shares were 544,953, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.06. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.24, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.94% or -$0.83. The 52-week high for the PERI share is $28.32, that puts it down -39.92% from that peak though still a striking +75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.06. The company’s market capitalization is $694.15 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.22 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 667.74 Million shares over the past three months.

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. PERI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.18.

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI): Trading Information

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) registered a -3.94% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.2% in intraday trading to $22.54 this Tuesday, Jun 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.47%, and it has moved by 27.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 58.99%. The short interest in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) is 324.87 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.49 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28, which implies an increase of 38.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21 and $35 respectively. As a result, PERI is trading at a discount of 72.92% off the target high and 3.75% off the low.

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Perion Network Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) shares have gone up +58.99% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 63.89% against 23.8%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 325% this quarter and then jump 112.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 28.1% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.1%. While earnings are projected to return -27.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)’s Biggest Investors

Perion Network Ltd. insiders own 11.2% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 50.99%, with the float percentage being 57.42%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 100 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.03 Million shares (or 6.01% of all shares), a total value of $36.4 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.48 Million shares, is of Private Capital Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 4.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $26.57 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund owns about 700,000 shares. This amounts to just over 2.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.52 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 335.78 Thousand, or about 0.99% of the stock, which is worth about $5.55 Million.