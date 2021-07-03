Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC) Is Worth Evaluating At $12.33

During the last session, Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC)’s traded shares were 474,657, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.33, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.98% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the PDAC share is $15.74, that puts it down -27.66% from that peak though still a striking +22.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.6. The company’s market capitalization is $462.38 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 440.23 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 456.36 Million shares over the past three months.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. (PDAC) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. PDAC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC): Trading Information

Peridot Acquisition Corp. (PDAC) registered a 0.98% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.48% in intraday trading to $12.39 this Friday, Jul 02, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.75%, and it has moved by 19.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 19.02%. The short interest in Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC) is 1.32 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. (PDAC) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC)’s Biggest Investors

Peridot Acquisition Corp. insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.81%, with the float percentage being 82.81%. UBS O’Connor LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 93 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.12 Million shares (or 7.08% of all shares), a total value of $22.61 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.94 Million shares, is of Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA’s that is approximately 6.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $20.62 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Peridot Acquisition Corp. (PDAC) shares are Collaborative Inv Ser Tr-SPAC and New Issue ETF and Highland Fds I-NexPoint Merger Arbitrage Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Collaborative Inv Ser Tr-SPAC and New Issue ETF owns about 150,985 shares. This amounts to just over 0.5 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.61 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 30Thousand, or about 0.1% of the stock, which is worth about $319.5 Thousand.