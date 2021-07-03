Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC)’s traded shares were 289,112, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.55. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $25.52, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.31% or $0.33. The 52-week high for the PVAC share is $26.17, that puts it down -2.55% from that peak though still a striking +75.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.36. The company’s market capitalization is $390.71 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 292.61 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 411.24 Million shares over the past three months.

Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. PVAC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.86.

Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC): Trading Information

Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC) registered a 1.31% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.48% in intraday trading to $26.17 this Friday, Jul 02, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.19%, and it has moved by 10.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 151.43%. The short interest in Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) is 1.08 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30.4, which implies an increase of 19.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22 and $36 respectively. As a result, PVAC is trading at a discount of 41.07% off the target high and -13.79% off the low.

Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Penn Virginia Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC) shares have gone up +151.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -43.26% against 4.5%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -33.3% this quarter and then fall -7.9% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 48.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $105.3 Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $111.77 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $45.48 Million and $69.41 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 131.5% and then jump by 61% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 1.3%. While earnings are projected to return -538.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 10% per annum.

Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC)’s Biggest Investors

Penn Virginia Corporation insiders own 1.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.92%, with the float percentage being 75.87%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 165 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.49 Million shares (or 16.29% of all shares), a total value of $33.42 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.17 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $15.71 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 1,017,329 shares. This amounts to just over 6.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19.61 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 458.43 Thousand, or about 2.99% of the stock, which is worth about $6.14 Million.