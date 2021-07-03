Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Stock Jumped 6.03% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of Further Gain?

During the last session, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s traded shares were 368,615, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.9. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.84, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.53% or -$0.47. The 52-week high for the ORMP share is $15.17, that puts it down -18.15% from that peak though still a striking +81.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.4. The company’s market capitalization is $398.46 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 857.6 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 486.1 Million shares over the past three months.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.6. ORMP has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.2.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP): Trading Information

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) registered a -3.53% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.52% in intraday trading to $14.35 this Monday, Jun 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.68%, and it has moved by 6.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 202.83%. The short interest in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) is 2.16 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $23.75, which implies an increase of 84.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20 and $27 respectively. As a result, ORMP is trading at a discount of 110.28% off the target high and 55.76% off the low.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) shares have gone up +202.83% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -33.93% against 13.7%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -100% this quarter and then fall -108.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 144.3% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.5%. While earnings are projected to return 31.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s Biggest Investors

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 10.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.13%, with the float percentage being 11.29%. Millennium Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 50 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 156.12 Thousand shares (or 0.52% of all shares), a total value of $1.59 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 78.56 Thousand shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $798.17 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) shares are iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Micro Cap ETF owns about 70,669 shares. This amounts to just over 0.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $814.11 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 16.96 Thousand, or about 0.06% of the stock, which is worth about $180.76 Thousand.