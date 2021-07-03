Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO) Received A 16.42% Gain In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO)’s traded shares were 493,594, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $40.7, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.19% or -$0.91. The 52-week high for the LPRO share is $44, that puts it down -8.11% from that peak though still a striking +63.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.93. The company’s market capitalization is $5.14 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.64 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.13 Million shares over the past three months.

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. LPRO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.17.

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO): Trading Information

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) registered a -2.19% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.5% in intraday trading to $44.00 this Wednesday, Jun 30, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.1%, and it has moved by 3.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 16.42%. The short interest in Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO) is 3.08 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.73 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $47.64, which implies an increase of 17.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $37 and $60 respectively. As a result, LPRO is trading at a discount of 47.42% off the target high and -9.09% off the low.

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Open Lending Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) shares have gone up +16.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 166.06% against 3.6%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 116.8% this quarter and then jump 133.9% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 98.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $48.98 Million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $57.59 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $21.03 Million and $26.93 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 132.9% and then jump by 113.9% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -390% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO)’s Biggest Investors

Open Lending Corporation insiders own 13.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.74%, with the float percentage being 91.75%. Bregal Sagemount I, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 220 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 14.93 Million shares (or 11.83% of all shares), a total value of $528.94 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.93 Million shares, is of Bregal North America General Partner Jersey Limited’s that is approximately 11.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $528.94 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2,908,343 shares. This amounts to just over 2.3 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $103.01 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.5 Million, or about 1.98% of the stock, which is worth about $88.52 Million.