Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s traded shares were 432,601, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.69. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.61, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.22% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the ONTX share is $28.95, that puts it down -337.97% from that peak though still a striking +56.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.85. The company’s market capitalization is $1.56 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 530.48 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.31 Million shares over the past three months.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. ONTX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX): Trading Information

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX) registered a -2.22% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.63% in intraday trading to $7.48- this Monday, Jun 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.55%, and it has moved by -1.2% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -5.4%. The short interest in Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) is 6.02 Million shares and it means that shorts have 4.6 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20, which implies an increase of 202.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11 and $29 respectively. As a result, ONTX is trading at a discount of 338.73% off the target high and 66.41% off the low.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX) shares have jump down -5.4% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 44.29% against 16.1%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 50% this quarter and then jump 33.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $30Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $30Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $56Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -46.4%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 90.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s Biggest Investors

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. insiders own 0.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.08%, with the float percentage being 15.16%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 44 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 8.26 Million shares (or 3.49% of all shares), a total value of $3.85 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.29 Million shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $600.05 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5,849,848 shares. This amounts to just over 2.47 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.72 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.15 Million, or about 0.91% of the stock, which is worth about $999.22 Thousand.