Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Contineus To Thrive In 2021, As Its Stock Is Up 183.51% Year-To-Date

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. OAS has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.3.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS): Trading Information

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) registered a -1.55% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.4% in intraday trading to $107.6 this Friday, Jul 02, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.2%, and it has moved by 14.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 183.51%. The short interest in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) is 494.71 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.44 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $116.43, which implies an increase of 10.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $78 and $166 respectively. As a result, OAS is trading at a discount of 57.99% off the target high and -25.76% off the low.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 764.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 3% per annum.

OAS Dividend Yield

Oasis Petroleum Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 04, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Oasis Petroleum Inc. is 1.5, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.49 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)’s Biggest Investors

Oasis Petroleum Inc. insiders own 5.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.59%, with the float percentage being 95.03%. JP Morgan Chase & Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 135 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.63 Million shares (or 13.07% of all shares), a total value of $155.99 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.06 Million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 10.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $122.62 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) shares are American High-Income Trust and Lord Abbett Investment Trust-Short Duration Income Fd. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that American High-Income Trust owns about 1,554,389 shares. This amounts to just over 7.74 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $57.61 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.05 Million, or about 5.24% of the stock, which is worth about $59.91 Million.