NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Could Post A 453.02% Or More

During the last session, NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)’s traded shares were 337,967, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.77. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.81, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.4% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the NCNA share is $7.83, that puts it down -178.65% from that peak though still a striking +6.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.64. The company’s market capitalization is $146.58 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 375.7 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 550.1 Million shares over the past three months.

NuCana plc (NCNA) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.4. NCNA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$19.22.

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA): Trading Information

NuCana plc (NCNA) registered a -1.4% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.7% in intraday trading to $2.98- this Monday, Jun 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.42%, and it has moved by 1.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -37.42%. The short interest in NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) is 367.24 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.67 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.19, which implies an increase of 333.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.96 and $15.54 respectively. As a result, NCNA is trading at a discount of 453.02% off the target high and 76.51% off the low.

NuCana plc (NCNA) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -36.2%. While earnings are projected to return -22.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)’s Biggest Investors

NuCana plc insiders own 0.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 48.92%, with the float percentage being 49.12%. Sofinnova Investments, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 38 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 8Million shares (or 15.63% of all shares), a total value of $39.92 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.58 Million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 8.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $22.86 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NuCana plc (NCNA) shares are Smallcap World Fund and American Funds Insurance Ser-Asset Allocation Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 3,664,931 shares. This amounts to just over 7.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $18.29 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.98 Million, or about 5.82% of the stock, which is worth about $14.86 Million.