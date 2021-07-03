Now Is A Good Time To Buy Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

During the last session, Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)’s traded shares were 555,671, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.16, reflecting an intraday loss of 0% or $0. The 52-week high for the RSI share is $26.55, that puts it down -118.34% from that peak though still a striking +17.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.01. The company’s market capitalization is $2.69 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.86 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.47 Million shares over the past three months.
>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<
Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. RSI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.12.
Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI): Trading Information
Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI) registered a 0% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.25% in intraday trading to $13.40 this Tuesday, Jun 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.66%, and it has moved by -6.75% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -43.83%. The short interest in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) is 5.14 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.5 day(s) to cover.
The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.86, which implies an increase of 71.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18 and $25 respectively. As a result, RSI is trading at a discount of 105.59% off the target high and 48.03% off the low.
Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI) projections and forecasts
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 113.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.
Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)’s Biggest Investors
Rush Street Interactive, Inc. insiders own 12.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.71%, with the float percentage being 74.89%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 114 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 6.35 Million shares (or 10.73% of all shares), a total value of $103.74 Million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 3.71 Million shares, is of AllianceBernstein, L.P.’s that is approximately 6.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $60.63 Million.
5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off
Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck.
Add them to your watchlist before they take off!
Sponsored
>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI) shares are Carillon Ser Tr-Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Carillon Ser Tr-Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 1,805,105 shares. This amounts to just over 3.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $29.5 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.37 Million, or about 2.32% of the stock, which is worth about $18.39 Million.