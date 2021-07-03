Now Is A Good Time To Buy OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX)

During the last session, OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX)’s traded shares were 284,927, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.86. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.89, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.9% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the OCX share is $6.57, that puts it down -11.55% from that peak though still a striking +80.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.15. The company’s market capitalization is $529.33 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 662.42 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 489.39 Million shares over the past three months.

OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. OCX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX): Trading Information

OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) registered a 1.9% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.07% in intraday trading to $6.14- this Monday, Jun 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.38%, and it has moved by 26.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 146.44%. The short interest in OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX) is 2.83 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.83, which implies an increase of 49.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7 and $11 respectively. As a result, OCX is trading at a discount of 86.76% off the target high and 18.85% off the low.

OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.57 Million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.6 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $143Million and $370Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 997.9% and then jump by 602.7% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -1.9%. While earnings are projected to return -4.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX)’s Biggest Investors

OncoCyte Corporation insiders own 10.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 61.8%, with the float percentage being 68.96%. Broadwood Capital, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 119 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 16.78 Million shares (or 18.67% of all shares), a total value of $87.07 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.22 Million shares, is of Pura Vida Investments, LLC’s that is approximately 13.6% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $63.44 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2,195,044 shares. This amounts to just over 2.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.39 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.55 Million, or about 1.72% of the stock, which is worth about $7.96 Million.