Now Is A Good Time To Buy Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

During the last session, Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)’s traded shares were 300,184, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.55. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.21, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.11% or -$0.35. The 52-week high for the OII share is $18.2, that puts it down -12.28% from that peak though still a striking +79.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.31. The company’s market capitalization is $1.62 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 832.34 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 937.21 Million shares over the past three months.

Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.4. OII has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.04.

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII): Trading Information

Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) registered a -2.11% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.22% in intraday trading to $16.75 this Thursday, Jul 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.05%, and it has moved by -10.93% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 103.9%. The short interest in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) is 1.95 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.06, which implies a decline of -0.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13 and $20 respectively. As a result, OII is trading at a discount of 23.38% off the target high and -19.8% off the low.

Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Oceaneering International, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) shares have gone up +103.9% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 144.44% against 30.6%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 128.6% this quarter and then jump 105.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -2.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $451.27 Million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $451.22 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $453.65 Million and $418.46 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -0.5% and then jump by 7.8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -33%. While earnings are projected to return -40.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)’s Biggest Investors

Oceaneering International, Inc. insiders own 1.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.67%, with the float percentage being 93.43%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 265 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 18.45 Million shares (or 18.49% of all shares), a total value of $210.65 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.12 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 11.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $126.95 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 6,665,148 shares. This amounts to just over 6.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $95.11 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.96 Million, or about 3.97% of the stock, which is worth about $56.54 Million.