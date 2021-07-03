Now Is A Good Time To Buy NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NBY)

During the last session, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NBY)’s traded shares were 612,256, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.72. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.66, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.3% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the NBY share is $1.94, that puts it down -193.94% from that peak though still a striking +21.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.52. The company’s market capitalization is $27.63 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 772.17 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 863.42 Million shares over the past three months.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NBY) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.5. NBY has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NBY): Trading Information

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NBY) registered a -1.3% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.42% in intraday trading to $0.691 this Monday, Jun 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.45%, and it has moved by -2.66% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -5.12%. The short interest in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NBY) is 1.24 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.58, which implies an increase of 290.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.9 and $3.25 respectively. As a result, NBY is trading at a discount of 392.42% off the target high and 187.88% off the low.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NBY) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NBY) shares have jump down -5.12% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 51.61% against 16.1%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 73.3% this quarter and then jump 50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -1.1% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 45.9%. While earnings are projected to return 35.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NBY)’s Biggest Investors

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders own 25.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.97%, with the float percentage being 7.99%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 25 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 400.39 Thousand shares (or 0.96% of all shares), a total value of $279.07 Thousand in shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 160.22 Thousand shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 0.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $111.68 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NBY) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 120,224 shares. This amounts to just over 0.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $83.8 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 65.66 Thousand, or about 0.16% of the stock, which is worth about $74.19 Thousand.