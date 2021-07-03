Now Is A Good Time To Buy New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

During the last session, New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)’s traded shares were 410,678, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $38.03, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.94% or -$1.15. The 52-week high for the NFE share is $65.9, that puts it down -73.28% from that peak though still a striking +66.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.86. The company’s market capitalization is $7.86 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 699.86 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 563.52 Million shares over the past three months.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. NFE has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.16.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE): Trading Information

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) registered a -2.94% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.26% in intraday trading to $40.14 this Tuesday, Jun 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.39%, and it has moved by -9.28% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -29.04%. The short interest in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) is 3.18 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $60.45, which implies an increase of 58.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $45 and $70 respectively. As a result, NFE is trading at a discount of 84.07% off the target high and 18.33% off the low.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that New Fortress Energy Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) shares have jump down -29.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 309.09% against 3.5%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 166.7% this quarter and then jump 412.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 213.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $340.09 Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $438.28 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $130.56 Million and $145.17 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 160.5% and then jump by 201.9% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -5.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

NFE Dividend Yield

New Fortress Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 02 and August 06, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for New Fortress Energy Inc. is 0.4, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.98 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)’s Biggest Investors

New Fortress Energy Inc. insiders own 57.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 41.62%, with the float percentage being 98.52%. Great Mountain Partners LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 131 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 34.7 Million shares (or 16.79% of all shares), a total value of $1.59 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.4 Million shares, is of Fortress Investment Group LLC’s that is approximately 6.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $615.16 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 2,340,000 shares. This amounts to just over 1.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $107.43 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.28 Million, or about 1.1% of the stock, which is worth about $102.03 Million.