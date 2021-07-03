Now Is A Good Time To Buy Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)

During the last session, Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)’s traded shares were 668,755, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.29, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.25% or $0.37. The 52-week high for the EGLX share is $8.88, that puts it down -41.18% from that peak though still a striking +83.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.04. The company’s market capitalization is $784.79 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 949.38 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 656.05 Million shares over the past three months.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. EGLX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX): Trading Information

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX) registered a 6.25% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.56% in intraday trading to $6.39- this Tuesday, Jun 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.33%, and it has moved by -7.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 76.27%. The short interest in Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) is 395.25 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.6 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.93, which implies an increase of 89.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10 and $14 respectively. As a result, EGLX is trading at a discount of 122.58% off the target high and 58.98% off the low.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)’s Biggest Investors

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX) shares are Royce Smaller Companies Growth Fund and Listed Funds Tr-Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Royce Smaller Companies Growth Fund owns about 1,669,800 shares. This amounts to just over 1.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.46 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 422.24 Thousand, or about 0.34% of the stock, which is worth about $3.15 Million.