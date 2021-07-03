Now Is A Good Time To Buy Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

During the last session, Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)’s traded shares were 246,148, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.59. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $122.64, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.52% or -$5.8. The 52-week high for the CDLX share is $161.47, that puts it down -31.66% from that peak though still a striking +54.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $55.89. The company’s market capitalization is $4.03 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 341.98 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 418.36 Million shares over the past three months.

Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.6. CDLX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.39.

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX): Trading Information

Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX) registered a -4.52% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.25% in intraday trading to $130.8 this Friday, Jul 02, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.43%, and it has moved by 15.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -14.1%. The short interest in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) is 3.36 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $141.6, which implies an increase of 15.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $128 and $160 respectively. As a result, CDLX is trading at a discount of 30.46% off the target high and 4.37% off the low.

Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Cardlytics, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX) shares have jump down -14.1% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -11.76% against 9.5%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -2.6% this quarter and then fall -93.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 50% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 0.9%. While earnings are projected to return -182.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 19.2% per annum.

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)’s Biggest Investors

Cardlytics, Inc. insiders own 5.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.76%, with the float percentage being 103.93%. CAS Investment Partners, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 305 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.49 Million shares (or 14.13% of all shares), a total value of $492.44 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.73 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $299.98 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 808,830 shares. This amounts to just over 2.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $88.73 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 708.15 Thousand, or about 2.23% of the stock, which is worth about $97.39 Million.