Now Is A Good Time To Buy Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM)

During the last session, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM)’s traded shares were 377,116, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.51. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.14, reflecting an intraday loss of 0% or $0. The 52-week high for the ASM share is $2.82, that puts it down -147.37% from that peak though still a striking +35.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.73. The company’s market capitalization is $114.99 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 800.24 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.34 Million shares over the past three months.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. ASM has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.02.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM): Trading Information

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) registered a 0% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.38% in intraday trading to $1.179 this Wednesday, Jun 30, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.79%, and it has moved by -15.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -12.31%. The short interest in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM) is 2.58 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.93 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.68, which implies an increase of 47.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.5 and $1.8 respectively. As a result, ASM is trading at a discount of 57.89% off the target high and 31.58% off the low.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.73 Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.4 Million by the end of August 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $9.45 Million and $8.47 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -7.6% and then fell by -0.8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -60.7%. While earnings are projected to return -169.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM)’s Biggest Investors

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. insiders own 3.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.85%, with the float percentage being 2.94%. Bard Associates Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 31 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 958.8 Thousand shares (or 0.96% of all shares), a total value of $1.19 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 226.7 Thousand shares, is of Two Sigma Advisers, LP’s that is approximately 0.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $281.11 Thousand.