Now Is A Good Time To Buy Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

During the last session, Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s traded shares were 259,575, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $79.88, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.67% or -$1.36. The 52-week high for the ARVN share is $92.77, that puts it down -16.14% from that peak though still a striking +75.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.68. The company’s market capitalization is $3.91 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 721.05 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 429.24 Million shares over the past three months.

Arvinas, Inc. (ARVN) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. ARVN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.86.

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN): Trading Information

Arvinas, Inc. (ARVN) registered a -1.67% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.05% in intraday trading to $82.39 this Friday, Jul 02, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.82%, and it has moved by 14.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -5.95%. The short interest in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) is 2.17 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $113.85, which implies an increase of 42.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $94 and $150 respectively. As a result, ARVN is trading at a discount of 87.78% off the target high and 17.68% off the low.

Arvinas, Inc. (ARVN) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Arvinas, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Arvinas, Inc. (ARVN) shares have jump down -5.95% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -14.24% against 8.4%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -32.3% this quarter and then fall -13.9% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -2.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.2 Million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.22 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.75 Million and $5.22 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -9.5% and then fell by 0% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -41.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s Biggest Investors

Arvinas, Inc. insiders own 12.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.87%, with the float percentage being 102.5%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 266 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.25 Million shares (or 8.68% of all shares), a total value of $280.91 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.59 Million shares, is of Canaan Partners IX LLC’s that is approximately 7.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $237.27 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Arvinas, Inc. (ARVN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 964,530 shares. This amounts to just over 1.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $63.76 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 849.95 Thousand, or about 1.74% of the stock, which is worth about $58.6 Million.