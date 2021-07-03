Now Is A Good Time To Buy 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF)

During the last session, 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF)’s traded shares were 290,449, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.48. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.34, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.73% or $0.56. The 52-week high for the ATNF share is $13.05, that puts it down -26.21% from that peak though still a striking +81.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.9. The company’s market capitalization is $248.92 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 317.29 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.61 Million shares over the past three months.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. ATNF has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF): Trading Information

180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) registered a 5.73% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.54% in intraday trading to $11.43 this Monday, Jun 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.68%, and it has moved by 13.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 278.75%. The short interest in 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) is 2.24 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.39 day(s) to cover.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -130.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF)’s Biggest Investors

180 Life Sciences Corp. insiders own 42.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.29%, with the float percentage being 12.74%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 24 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 501.67 Thousand shares (or 2.78% of all shares), a total value of $3.29 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 478.47 Thousand shares, is of Boothbay Fund Management, LLC’s that is approximately 2.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.14 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 300,936 shares. This amounts to just over 1.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.97 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 191.77 Thousand, or about 1.06% of the stock, which is worth about $1.26 Million.