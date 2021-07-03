National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Are Up 33.06% YTD, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)’s traded shares were 283,138, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.9. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.95, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.7% or -$0.19. The 52-week high for the NCMI share is $6.11, that puts it down -23.43% from that peak though still a striking +63.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.81. The company’s market capitalization is $400.13 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 587.79 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 514.12 Million shares over the past three months.

National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.4. NCMI has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.16.

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI): Trading Information

National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) registered a -3.7% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.35% in intraday trading to $5.23- this Monday, Jun 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.2%, and it has moved by -5.17% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 33.06%. The short interest in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) is 3.02 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.88, which implies an increase of 18.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5 and $7 respectively. As a result, NCMI is trading at a discount of 41.41% off the target high and 1.01% off the low.

National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -45.1%. While earnings are projected to return -280.8% in 2021, the next five years will return -6.33% per annum.

NCMI Dividend Yield

National CineMedia, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 02 and August 06, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for National CineMedia, Inc. is 0.2, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.23 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 10.93%.

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)’s Biggest Investors

National CineMedia, Inc. insiders own 2.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.58%, with the float percentage being 73.08%. Standard General L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 154 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 17.45 Million shares (or 21.59% of all shares), a total value of $80.62 Million in shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.13 Million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 7.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $28.31 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) shares are Wasatch Small Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Wasatch Small Cap Value Fund owns about 4,258,375 shares. This amounts to just over 5.27 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19.67 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.78 Million, or about 3.43% of the stock, which is worth about $12.82 Million.