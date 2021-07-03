Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Could Post A 143.79% Or More

During the last session, Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)’s traded shares were 395,554, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.86. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $22.56, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.97% or -$0.22. The 52-week high for the MYOV share is $30.9, that puts it down -36.97% from that peak though still a striking +40.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.42. The company’s market capitalization is $2.06 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 513.31 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 794.69 Million shares over the past three months.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. MYOV has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.33.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV): Trading Information

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) registered a -0.97% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.13% in intraday trading to $23.78 this Wednesday, Jun 30, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.63%, and it has moved by -8.14% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -18.32%. The short interest in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) is 3.03 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $35.33, which implies an increase of 56.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $24 and $55 respectively. As a result, MYOV is trading at a discount of 143.79% off the target high and 6.38% off the low.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Myovant Sciences Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) shares have jump down -18.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 35.34% against 8.4%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 10.8% this quarter and then jump 24% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 306.3% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 15.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)’s Biggest Investors

Myovant Sciences Ltd. insiders own 60.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 38.55%, with the float percentage being 96.89%. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 145 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.65 Million shares (or 6.18% of all shares), a total value of $116.37 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.24 Million shares, is of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s that is approximately 5.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $107.82 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) shares are Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund and Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund owns about 1,337,802 shares. This amounts to just over 1.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $27.53 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.19 Million, or about 1.3% of the stock, which is worth about $27.7 Million.