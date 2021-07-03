MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)’s -6.81% Fall This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)’s traded shares were 268,056, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.43, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.04% or -$0.61. The 52-week high for the MNSO share is $35.21, that puts it down -81.21% from that peak though still a striking +7.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.98. The company’s market capitalization is $5.91 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 880.62 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 757.16 Million shares over the past three months.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. MNSO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.07.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO): Trading Information

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) registered a -3.04% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.5% in intraday trading to $21.47 this Monday, Jun 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.81%, and it has moved by -13.26% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -26.37%. The short interest in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) is 2.95 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 3.29% per annum.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)’s Biggest Investors

MINISO Group Holding Limited insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.56%, with the float percentage being 15.56%. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is the largest shareholder of the company, while 79 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 6.93 Million shares (or 3.09% of all shares), a total value of $166.35 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.43 Million shares, is of Schroder Investment Management Group’s that is approximately 2.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $130.45 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) shares are Matthews International Fds-Matthews Asia Dividend Fd and Price (T.Rowe) New Asia Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Matthews International Fds-Matthews Asia Dividend Fd owns about 2,581,900 shares. This amounts to just over 1.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $62.02 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 776.82 Thousand, or about 0.35% of the stock, which is worth about $18.66 Million.