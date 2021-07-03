Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS) On Friday â€“ Up 44.44 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS)’s traded shares were 644,261, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.31. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.34, reflecting an intraday loss of 0% or $0. The 52-week high for the MLSS share is $4.85, that puts it down -107.27% from that peak though still a striking +44.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.3. The company’s market capitalization is $156.21 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.64 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 550.72 Million shares over the past three months.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. MLSS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS): Trading Information

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) registered a 0% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.29% in intraday trading to $2.73- this Monday, Jun 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.09%, and it has moved by 14.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 10.38%. The short interest in Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS) is 3.09 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7, which implies an increase of 199.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7 and $7 respectively. As a result, MLSS is trading at a discount of 199.15% off the target high and 199.15% off the low.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.66 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.7 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $168Million and $1.25 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1483.3% and then jump by 116.7% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.5%. While earnings are projected to return 29.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS)’s Biggest Investors

Milestone Scientific Inc. insiders own 33.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.99%, with the float percentage being 24.11%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 72 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.53 Million shares (or 3.78% of all shares), a total value of $9.02 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.47 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 3.7% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $8.83 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,629,212 shares. This amounts to just over 2.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.82 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.04 Million, or about 1.56% of the stock, which is worth about $2.63 Million.