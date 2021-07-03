Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Could Post A 59.96% Or More

During the last session, Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)’s traded shares were 592,697, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.63, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.34% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the MAXN share is $57.97, that puts it down -181% from that peak though still a striking +42.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.78. The company’s market capitalization is $909.42 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.36 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.04 Million shares over the past three months.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.7. MAXN has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.29.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN): Trading Information

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN) registered a -0.34% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.8% in intraday trading to $23.39 this Tuesday, Jun 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.94%, and it has moved by 28.7% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -27.28%. The short interest in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) is 2.84 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.73 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.75, which implies an increase of 10.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14 and $33 respectively. As a result, MAXN is trading at a discount of 59.96% off the target high and -32.14% off the low.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $180.17 Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $224.46 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $165.01 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 9.2%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 32.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)’s Biggest Investors

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. insiders own 51.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.22%, with the float percentage being 68.81%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 193 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.33 Million shares (or 6.83% of all shares), a total value of $73.55 Million in shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.28 Million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 6.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $71.99 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 1,318,307 shares. This amounts to just over 3.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $20.59 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 759Thousand, or about 2.22% of the stock, which is worth about $11.86 Million.