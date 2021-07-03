Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)’s traded shares were 251,370, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $96.31, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.73% or $0.7. The 52-week high for the KOD share is $171.21, that puts it down -77.77% from that peak though still a striking +55.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $42.97. The company’s market capitalization is $4.94 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 328.94 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 342.21 Million shares over the past three months.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. KOD has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.06.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD): Trading Information

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) registered a 0.73% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.25% in intraday trading to $99.55 this Thursday, Jul 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.77%, and it has moved by 19.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -34.44%. The short interest in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) is 3.74 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $121.45, which implies an increase of 26.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $86 and $160 respectively. As a result, KOD is trading at a discount of 66.13% off the target high and -10.71% off the low.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -132.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 12.4% per annum.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)’s Biggest Investors

Kodiak Sciences Inc. insiders own 10.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.89%, with the float percentage being 99.85%. Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 262 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 13.88 Million shares (or 27.07% of all shares), a total value of $1.57 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.86 Million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 13.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $778.05 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 1,567,269 shares. This amounts to just over 3.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $177.71 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.09 Million, or about 2.13% of the stock, which is worth about $124.06 Million.