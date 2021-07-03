J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) On Friday – Up 91.19 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)’s traded shares were 213,418, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.68. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.65, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.39% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the JILL share is $24.1, that puts it down -16.71% from that peak though still a striking +91.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.82. The company’s market capitalization is $200.46 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 81.4 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 148.12 Million shares over the past three months.

J.Jill, Inc. (JILL) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. JILL has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL): Trading Information

J.Jill, Inc. (JILL) registered a -0.39% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.36% in intraday trading to $22.29 this Thursday, Jul 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.84%, and it has moved by 10.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 453.62%. The short interest in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) is 118.8 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.8 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.2, which implies a decline of -84.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.2 and $3.2 respectively. As a result, JILL is trading at a discount of -84.5% off the target high and -84.5% off the low.

J.Jill, Inc. (JILL) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -3.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)’s Biggest Investors

J.Jill, Inc. insiders own 3.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.43%, with the float percentage being 77.33%. Paradigm Capital Management is the largest shareholder of the company, while 33 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 300Thousand shares (or 3.09% of all shares), a total value of $1.12 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 266.46 Thousand shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 2.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $993.88 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of J.Jill, Inc. (JILL) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 42,355 shares. This amounts to just over 0.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $157.98 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 34Thousand, or about 0.35% of the stock, which is worth about $126.82 Thousand.