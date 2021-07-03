iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)’s traded shares were 417,369, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $25.27, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.51% or -$0.65. The 52-week high for the ITOS share is $47.61, that puts it down -88.41% from that peak though still a striking +31.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.43. The company’s market capitalization is $886.95 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 946.1 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 481.4 Million shares over the past three months.

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (ITOS) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.6. ITOS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.41.

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS): Trading Information

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (ITOS) registered a -2.51% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.18% in intraday trading to $26.10 this Thursday, Jul 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.75%, and it has moved by 29.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -25.28%. The short interest in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) is 1.68 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $47.6, which implies an increase of 88.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $37 and $56 respectively. As a result, ITOS is trading at a discount of 121.61% off the target high and 46.42% off the low.

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (ITOS) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -55.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)’s Biggest Investors

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. insiders own 0.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.33%, with the float percentage being 87.96%. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 126 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.42 Million shares (or 12.58% of all shares), a total value of $150.98 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.35 Million shares, is of Boxer Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 12.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $148.51 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (ITOS) shares are AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port owns about 756,670 shares. This amounts to just over 2.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $17.79 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 452.83 Thousand, or about 1.29% of the stock, which is worth about $9.3 Million.