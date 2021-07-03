Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Stock Jumped 9.56% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of Further Gain?

During the last session, Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)’s traded shares were 217,016, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.62. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.45, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.88% or $0.34. The 52-week high for the XENT share is $26.98, that puts it down -46.23% from that peak though still a striking +26.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.64. The company’s market capitalization is $611.44 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 259.95 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 168.75 Million shares over the past three months.

Intersect ENT, Inc. (XENT) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.4. XENT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.43.

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT): Trading Information

Intersect ENT, Inc. (XENT) registered a 1.88% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.07% in intraday trading to $18.84 this Thursday, Jul 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.89%, and it has moved by 9.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -19.43%. The short interest in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) is 1.04 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $23.13, which implies an increase of 25.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10 and $32 respectively. As a result, XENT is trading at a discount of 73.44% off the target high and -45.8% off the low.

Intersect ENT, Inc. (XENT) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Intersect ENT, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Intersect ENT, Inc. (XENT) shares have jump down -19.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 16.59% against 19%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 39.4% this quarter and then fall -17.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 48.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $28.02 Million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $30.7 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.41 Million and $21.8 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 417.9% and then jump by 40.8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -16.8%. While earnings are projected to return -61.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 7.6% per annum.

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)’s Biggest Investors

Intersect ENT, Inc. insiders own 1.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.05%, with the float percentage being 94.6%. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership is the largest shareholder of the company, while 175 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.77 Million shares (or 11.37% of all shares), a total value of $78.68 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.98 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $62.12 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Intersect ENT, Inc. (XENT) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port and Artisan International Small-Mid Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port owns about 2,975,314 shares. This amounts to just over 8.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $64.89 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.57 Million, or about 7.75% of the stock, which is worth about $53.61 Million.