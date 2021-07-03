Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Rose 74.79% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Fall -26.74% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)’s traded shares were 455,096, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.55. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.14, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.33% or -$0.96. The 52-week high for the IEA share is $24.13, that puts it down -98.76% from that peak though still a striking +74.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.06. The company’s market capitalization is $301.65 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.19 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 591.01 Million shares over the past three months.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (IEA) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.2. IEA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.2.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA): Trading Information

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (IEA) registered a -7.33% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.54% in intraday trading to $13.42 this Tuesday, Jun 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.57%, and it has moved by 1% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -26.74%. The short interest in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) is 2.48 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.63, which implies an increase of 45.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17 and $18.5 respectively. As a result, IEA is trading at a discount of 52.39% off the target high and 40.03% off the low.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (IEA) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (IEA) shares have jump down -26.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 477.78% against 8.2%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 122.2% this quarter and then jump 21.9% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.8% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 90.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 8% per annum.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)’s Biggest Investors

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. insiders own 15.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.48%, with the float percentage being 80.11%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 77 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.58 Million shares (or 10.4% of all shares), a total value of $42.13 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.83 Million shares, is of Covalis Capital LLP’s that is approximately 7.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $29.83 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (IEA) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Royce Value Trust, Inc. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 2,329,464 shares. This amounts to just over 9.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $26.98 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 600Thousand, or about 2.41% of the stock, which is worth about $9.78 Million.