IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX)’s traded shares were 529,077, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.99. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $23.47, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.94% or $0.67. The 52-week high for the IKNX share is $27.5, that puts it down -17.17% from that peak though still a striking +86.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.12. The company’s market capitalization is $46.42 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.8 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 381.84 Million shares over the past three months.

IKONICS Corporation (IKNX) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. IKNX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX): Trading Information

IKONICS Corporation (IKNX) registered a 2.94% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.65% in intraday trading to $27.50 this Monday, Jun 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 26.45%, and it has moved by 149.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 135.42%. The short interest in IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX) is 197Thousand shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

IKONICS Corporation (IKNX) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -39.7%. While earnings are projected to return 45.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX)’s Biggest Investors

IKONICS Corporation insiders own 66.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.71%, with the float percentage being 2.1%. U.S. Bancorp (Minnesota) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 12 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3Thousand shares (or 0.15% of all shares), a total value of $29.4 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.3 Thousand shares, is of Royal Bank of Canada’s that is approximately 0.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $12.74 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of IKONICS Corporation (IKNX) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 4,271 shares. This amounts to just over 0.22 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $41.86 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.5 Thousand, or about 0.13% of the stock, which is worth about $24.59 Thousand.