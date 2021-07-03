Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM): Can A Stock That’s Up 0.768% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)’s traded shares were 349,507, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $56.62, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.09% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the HYFM share is $95.48, that puts it down -68.63% from that peak though still a striking +26.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $41.59. The company’s market capitalization is $2.25 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 616.65 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 720.78 Million shares over the past three months.
Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (HYFM) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.6. HYFM has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.19.
Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM): Trading Information
Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (HYFM) registered a 0.09% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.72% in intraday trading to $60.70 this Tuesday, Jun 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.6%, and it has moved by -6.86% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 7.68%. The short interest in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) is 1.72 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.
The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $75, which implies an increase of 32.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $65 and $95 respectively. As a result, HYFM is trading at a discount of 67.79% off the target high and 14.8% off the low.
Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (HYFM) projections and forecasts
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 76.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.
Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)’s Biggest Investors
Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. insiders own 40.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 25.15%, with the float percentage being 42.47%. AllianceBernstein, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 150 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 903.56 Thousand shares (or 2.27% of all shares), a total value of $54.5 Million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 741.93 Thousand shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $44.75 Million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (HYFM) shares are AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port owns about 800,841 shares. This amounts to just over 2.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $52.62 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 507.53 Thousand, or about 1.27% of the stock, which is worth about $38.32 Million.