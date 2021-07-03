Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Contineus To Thrive In 2021, As Its Stock Is Up 43.26% Year-To-Date

During the last session, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)’s traded shares were 557,972, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.25. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $33.18, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.57% or -$0.19. The 52-week high for the HP share is $36.26, that puts it down -9.28% from that peak though still a striking +61.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.87. The company’s market capitalization is $3.58 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.71 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.46 Million shares over the past three months.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.8. HP has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.57.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP): Trading Information

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) registered a -0.57% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.95% in intraday trading to $34.19 this Thursday, Jul 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.81%, and it has moved by 2.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 43.26%. The short interest in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) is 6.69 Million shares and it means that shorts have 4.58 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $29.38, which implies a decline of -11.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16 and $44 respectively. As a result, HP is trading at a discount of 32.61% off the target high and -51.78% off the low.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) shares have gone up +43.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 44.81% against 8.4%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -67.6% this quarter and then jump 32.4% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -31.9% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -26.2%. While earnings are projected to return -189.5% in 2021, the next five years will return -7.76% per annum.

HP Dividend Yield

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 26 and July 30, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. is 1, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.08 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 6.6%.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)’s Biggest Investors

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. insiders own 3.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.2%, with the float percentage being 94.42%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 447 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 14.79 Million shares (or 13.71% of all shares), a total value of $398.83 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.7 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $315.45 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 7,238,791 shares. This amounts to just over 6.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $204.5 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.13 Million, or about 2.9% of the stock, which is worth about $88.43 Million.