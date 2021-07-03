Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) Is Worth Evaluating At $5.39

During the last session, Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO)’s traded shares were 210,816, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.4. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.39, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.13% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the CO share is $6.31, that puts it down -17.07% from that peak though still a striking +44.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.97. The company’s market capitalization is $655.16 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 278.35 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 252.93 Million shares over the past three months.

Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. CO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO): Trading Information

Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) registered a 1.13% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.23% in intraday trading to $5.81- this Tuesday, Jun 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.92%, and it has moved by -11.06% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 45.28%. The short interest in Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) is 769.73 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.04 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15, which implies an increase of 178.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15 and $15 respectively. As a result, CO is trading at a discount of 178.29% off the target high and 178.29% off the low.

Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.3%. While earnings are projected to return 61.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 30% per annum.

Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO)’s Biggest Investors

Global Cord Blood Corporation insiders own 71.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.94%, with the float percentage being 59.28%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 40 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.91 Million shares (or 3.22% of all shares), a total value of $14.51 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 775Thousand shares, is of Rock Springs Capital Management, LP’s that is approximately 0.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $2.88 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) shares are Parametric International Equity Fund and Avantis Emerging Markets Equity Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Parametric International Equity Fund owns about 29,600 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $114.55 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.31 Thousand, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $60.3 Thousand.