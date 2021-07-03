G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)’s -2.24% Fall This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)’s traded shares were 210,795, with the beta value of the company hitting 3. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $32.35, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.8% or -$0.26. The 52-week high for the GIII share is $35.8, that puts it down -10.66% from that peak though still a striking +71.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.3. The company’s market capitalization is $1.57 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 353.61 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 427.12 Million shares over the past three months.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.7. GIII has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.09.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII): Trading Information

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) registered a -0.8% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.46% in intraday trading to $33.51 this Thursday, Jul 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.24%, and it has moved by -0.46% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 36.27%. The short interest in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) is 4.17 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $36.63, which implies an increase of 13.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30 and $41 respectively. As a result, GIII is trading at a discount of 26.74% off the target high and -7.26% off the low.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) shares have gone up +36.27% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 275% against 30.1%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 129% this quarter and then jump 28.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 25.4% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -27.8%. While earnings are projected to return -83.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)’s Biggest Investors

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. insiders own 12.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.25%, with the float percentage being 112.39%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 280 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 7.54 Million shares (or 15.58% of all shares), a total value of $227.21 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.69 Million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 9.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $141.29 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 2,921,094 shares. This amounts to just over 6.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $96.51 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.23 Million, or about 2.55% of the stock, which is worth about $37.18 Million.