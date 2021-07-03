Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Rose 31.54% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Fall -12.55% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)’s traded shares were 262,909, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.24, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.39% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the FULC share is $21.44, that puts it down -109.38% from that peak though still a striking +31.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.01. The company’s market capitalization is $334.64 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 567.91 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 143.27 Million shares over the past three months.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (FULC) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. FULC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.62.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC): Trading Information

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (FULC) registered a -0.39% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.71% in intraday trading to $10.86 this Wednesday, Jun 30, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.78%, and it has moved by 22.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -12.55%. The short interest in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) is 678.59 Million shares and it means that shorts have 4.74 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.71, which implies an increase of 102.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11 and $39 respectively. As a result, FULC is trading at a discount of 280.86% off the target high and 7.42% off the low.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (FULC) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (FULC) shares have jump down -12.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -1.08% against 8.4%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 6.1% this quarter and then jump 7.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.9% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 29.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 6.4% per annum.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)’s Biggest Investors

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. insiders own 11.5% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.96%, with the float percentage being 91.48%. TRV GP III, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 102 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.96 Million shares (or 18.24% of all shares), a total value of $70.23 Million in shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.21 Million shares, is of RTW Investments LP’s that is approximately 9.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $37.76 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (FULC) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 852,000 shares. This amounts to just over 2.61 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.59 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 488.06 Thousand, or about 1.49% of the stock, which is worth about $5.75 Million.