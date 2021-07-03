Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Could Post A 69.08% Or More

During the last session, Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)’s traded shares were 501,206, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.56, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.42% or -$0.41. The 52-week high for the ULCC share is $22.7, that puts it down -37.08% from that peak though still a striking +1.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.35. The company’s market capitalization is $3.56 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.19 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 890.22 Million shares over the past three months.
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (ULCC) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. ULCC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC): Trading Information
The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.33, which implies an increase of 46.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20 and $28 respectively. As a result, ULCC is trading at a discount of 69.08% off the target high and 20.77% off the low.
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (ULCC) projections and forecasts
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -189.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.