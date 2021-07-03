Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) Is Worth Evaluating At $5.84

During the last session, Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM)’s traded shares were 455,395, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.57. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.84, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.58% or -$0.28. The 52-week high for the FLDM share is $12.45, that puts it down -113.19% from that peak though still a striking +36.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.71. The company’s market capitalization is $437.78 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 819.51 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.22 Million shares over the past three months.

Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. FLDM has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.2.

Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM): Trading Information

Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) registered a -4.58% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.65% in intraday trading to $6.61- this Monday, Jun 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.41%, and it has moved by 4.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -2.67%. The short interest in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) is 7.59 Million shares and it means that shorts have 6.22 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.33, which implies an increase of 59.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7 and $12 respectively. As a result, FLDM is trading at a discount of 105.48% off the target high and 19.86% off the low.

Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Fluidigm Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) shares have jump down -2.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -13.33% against 19%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -11.1% this quarter and then fall -112.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -2% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.5%. While earnings are projected to return 24.1% in 2021, the next five years will return -8.06% per annum.

Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM)’s Biggest Investors

Fluidigm Corporation insiders own 1.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.16%, with the float percentage being 95.38%. Indaba Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 189 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 7.45 Million shares (or 9.93% of all shares), a total value of $33.66 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.25 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $28.26 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) shares are Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Needham Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund owns about 4,239,432 shares. This amounts to just over 5.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19.16 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.35 Million, or about 3.14% of the stock, which is worth about $10.63 Million.