Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH)’s -0.95% Fall This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH)’s traded shares were 204,391, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.59, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.55% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the FNCH share is $22.5, that puts it down -54.22% from that peak though still a striking +20.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.56. The company’s market capitalization is $691.86 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 166.3 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 76.9 Million shares over the past three months.

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (FNCH) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1. FNCH has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.28.

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $29.33, which implies an increase of 101.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25 and $34 respectively. As a result, FNCH is trading at a discount of 133.04% off the target high and 71.35% off the low.

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (FNCH) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -89.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH)’s Biggest Investors

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. insiders own 49.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.33%, with the float percentage being 28.23%. Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 39 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.21 Million shares (or 2.55% of all shares), a total value of $19.51 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 810.42 Thousand shares, is of Bleichroeder LP’s that is approximately 1.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $13.09 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (FNCH) shares are Advisors Inner Circle Fund III-Aperture Endeavor Equity Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Advisors Inner Circle Fund III-Aperture Endeavor Equity Fd owns about 114,927 shares. This amounts to just over 0.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.86 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 21.3 Thousand, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $343.98 Thousand.