Engine Media Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME) Are Up 47.36% YTD, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, Engine Media Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME)’s traded shares were 459,459, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.11, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.92% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the GAME share is $13.4, that puts it down -10.65% from that peak though still a striking +57.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.18. The company’s market capitalization is $168.95 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 639.09 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 121.17 Million shares over the past three months.

Engine Media Holdings, Inc. (GAME) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. GAME has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Engine Media Holdings, Inc. (GAME) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Engine Media Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME)’s Biggest Investors

Engine Media Holdings, Inc. insiders own 3.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.43%, with the float percentage being 0.45%. P.A.W. Capital Partners is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 60Thousand shares (or 0.4% of all shares), a total value of $647.4 Thousand in shares.