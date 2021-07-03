Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ)’s traded shares were 234,109, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.59. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.12, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.47% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the DOGZ share is $4.85, that puts it down -128.77% from that peak though still a striking +51.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.03. The company’s market capitalization is $62.28 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 338.9 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 993.48 Million shares over the past three months.
Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. DOGZ has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.
Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ): Trading Information
Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) registered a -0.47% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.19% in intraday trading to $2.26- this Tuesday, Jun 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.93%, and it has moved by 25.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 0.47%. The short interest in Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) is 193.13 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.19 day(s) to cover.
Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) projections and forecasts
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -27.4%. While earnings are projected to return -694.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.
Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ)’s Biggest Investors
Dogness (International) Corporation insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.6%, with the float percentage being 6.6%. Citadel Advisors LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 75.39 Thousand shares (or 0.45% of all shares), a total value of $134.19 Thousand in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 49.22 Thousand shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 0.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $87.61 Thousand.