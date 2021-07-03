Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)’s traded shares were 593,120, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.9. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $77, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.57% or -$1.23. The 52-week high for the DNLI share is $93.94, that puts it down -22% from that peak though still a striking +70.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $22.36. The company’s market capitalization is $9.33 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.02 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 592.97 Million shares over the past three months.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. DNLI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.4.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI): Trading Information

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) registered a -1.57% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.39% in intraday trading to $79.70 this Wednesday, Jun 30, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.11%, and it has moved by 20.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -8.07%. The short interest in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) is 6.48 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $87.8, which implies an increase of 14.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $60 and $108 respectively. As a result, DNLI is trading at a discount of 40.26% off the target high and -22.08% off the low.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Denali Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) shares have jump down -8.07% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -390.48% against 8.5%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 28.6% this quarter and then jump 16.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -70.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $29.35 Million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $30.89 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.78 Million and $9.39 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 676.5% and then jump by 228.9% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 38.5%. While earnings are projected to return 130.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)’s Biggest Investors

Denali Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 17.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.02%, with the float percentage being 93.18%. Crestline Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 305 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 19.46 Million shares (or 16.06% of all shares), a total value of $1.63 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.19 Million shares, is of Baillie Gifford and Company’s that is approximately 10.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.02 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2,536,427 shares. This amounts to just over 2.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $212.45 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.35 Million, or about 1.94% of the stock, which is worth about $168.84 Million.