Cresud SACIF y A ADR (NASDAQ:CRESY) Has Been Rising 36.33% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, Cresud SACIF y A ADR (NASDAQ:CRESY)’s traded shares were 220,416, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.19. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.53, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.32% or $0.33. The 52-week high for the CRESY share is $7.55, that puts it down -15.62% from that peak though still a striking +60.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.6. The company’s market capitalization is $677.36 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 181.6 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 217.08 Million shares over the past three months.

Cresud SACIF y A ADR (CRESY) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. CRESY has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Cresud SACIF y A ADR (NASDAQ:CRESY): Trading Information

Cresud SACIF y A ADR (CRESY) registered a 5.32% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.06% in intraday trading to $6.60- this Friday, Jul 02, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.4%, and it has moved by -1.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 36.33%. The short interest in Cresud SACIF y A ADR (NASDAQ:CRESY) is 265.31 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.22 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.3, which implies a decline of -34.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.58 and $8.02 respectively. As a result, CRESY is trading at a discount of 22.82% off the target high and -91.12% off the low.

Cresud SACIF y A ADR (CRESY) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -24.96%. While earnings are projected to return 61.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 25% per annum.

Cresud SACIF y A ADR (NASDAQ:CRESY)’s Biggest Investors

Cresud SACIF y A ADR insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.7%, with the float percentage being 13.7%. Macquarie Group Limited is the largest shareholder of the company, while 50 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.34 Million shares (or 4.67% of all shares), a total value of $12.23 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.65 Million shares, is of 683 Capital Management LLC’s that is approximately 3.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $8.63 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cresud SACIF y A ADR (CRESY) shares are Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd and Delaware VIP Emerging Markets Series. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd owns about 1,624,384 shares. This amounts to just over 3.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.24 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 326.73 Thousand, or about 0.65% of the stock, which is worth about $1.71 Million.