Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)’s traded shares were 280,599, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.47. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.15, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.22% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the CNCE share is $13.5, that puts it down -225.3% from that peak though still a striking +11.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.682. The company’s market capitalization is $133.52 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 790.51 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 329.49 Million shares over the past three months.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNCE) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. CNCE has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.74.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE): Trading Information

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNCE) registered a 2.22% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.17% in intraday trading to $4.62- this Monday, Jun 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.26%, and it has moved by 2.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -67.17%. The short interest in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) is 1.49 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.33, which implies an increase of 269.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11 and $22 respectively. As a result, CNCE is trading at a discount of 430.12% off the target high and 165.06% off the low.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNCE) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNCE) shares have jump down -67.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -13.33% against 16.1%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -80.5% this quarter and then fall -31.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -77.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $50Million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $50Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6.39 Million and $1.5 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -99.2% and then fell by -96.7% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -33.3%. While earnings are projected to return 27.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)’s Biggest Investors

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders own 9.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.3%, with the float percentage being 73.44%. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 127 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.03 Million shares (or 9.43% of all shares), a total value of $15.14 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.33 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $11.61 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNCE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 796,804 shares. This amounts to just over 2.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.98 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 692.33 Thousand, or about 2.15% of the stock, which is worth about $2.87 Million.