Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Could Post A 14.57% Or More

During the last session, Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI)’s traded shares were 258,826, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.04. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.11, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.83% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the CHCI share is $15.72, that puts it down -157.28% from that peak though still a striking +64.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.14. The company’s market capitalization is $49.42 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 147.05 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 469.04 Million shares over the past three months.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (CHCI) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. CHCI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI): Trading Information

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (CHCI) registered a 1.83% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.5% in intraday trading to $6.40- this Monday, Jun 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.4%, and it has moved by -9.62% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 92.74%. The short interest in Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) is 106.85 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.23 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7, which implies an increase of 14.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7 and $7 respectively. As a result, CHCI is trading at a discount of 14.57% off the target high and 14.57% off the low.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (CHCI) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.8%. While earnings are projected to return 13.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 10% per annum.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI)’s Biggest Investors

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. insiders own 66.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.58%, with the float percentage being 16.74%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 12 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 269.47 Thousand shares (or 3.33% of all shares), a total value of $1.56 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 109.86 Thousand shares, is of Bank of America Corporation’s that is approximately 1.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $635.01 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (CHCI) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Nationwide Bailard Cognitive Value Fd. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 34,910 shares. This amounts to just over 0.43 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $201.78 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 28.75 Thousand, or about 0.36% of the stock, which is worth about $94.3 Thousand.