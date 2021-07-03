comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Are Up 95.58% YTD, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)’s traded shares were 403,757, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.19. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.87, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.4% or -$0.12. The 52-week high for the SCOR share is $5.25, that puts it down -7.8% from that peak though still a striking +63.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.8. The company’s market capitalization is $392.94 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.08 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 592.38 Million shares over the past three months.

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR): Trading Information

comScore, Inc. (SCOR) registered a -2.4% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.24% in intraday trading to $5.25- this Tuesday, Jun 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.27%, and it has moved by 24.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 95.58%. The short interest in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) is 3.71 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

comScore, Inc. (SCOR) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that comScore, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. comScore, Inc. (SCOR) shares have gone up +95.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -43.28% against 13.9%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -6.7% this quarter and then jump 12.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $90.89 Million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $93.36 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $88.57 Million and $91.17 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.6% and then jump by 2.4% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.1%. While earnings are projected to return 87.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 20% per annum.

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)’s Biggest Investors

comScore, Inc. insiders own 16.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.66%, with the float percentage being 80.27%. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 136 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 6.69 Million shares (or 11.25% of all shares), a total value of $24.5 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.49 Million shares, is of Primecap Management Company’s that is approximately 9.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $20.09 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of comScore, Inc. (SCOR) shares are Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund owns about 3,766,542 shares. This amounts to just over 6.33 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.79 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.73 Million, or about 2.92% of the stock, which is worth about $6.35 Million.