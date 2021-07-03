Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Has Been Rising 12.72% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)’s traded shares were 576,271, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.61. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.75, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.43% or -$0.56. The 52-week high for the CVGI share is $13.61, that puts it down -39.59% from that peak though still a striking +78.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.08. The company’s market capitalization is $321.13 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 939.08 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 369.45 Million shares over the past three months.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1. CVGI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.28.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI): Trading Information

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI) registered a -5.43% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.97% in intraday trading to $10.83 this Thursday, Jul 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.79%, and it has moved by -15.14% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 12.72%. The short interest in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) is 736.08 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.99 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.67, which implies an increase of 70.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16 and $17 respectively. As a result, CVGI is trading at a discount of 74.36% off the target high and 64.1% off the low.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI) shares have gone up +12.72% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 2066.67% against 40.4%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 216.7% this quarter and then jump 57.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 38.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $247.96 Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $253.66 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $126.9 Million and $187.7 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 95.4% and then jump by 35.1% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -47.5%. While earnings are projected to return -316.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 12% per annum.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)’s Biggest Investors

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. insiders own 5.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.62%, with the float percentage being 73.32%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 109 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.46 Million shares (or 7.48% of all shares), a total value of $23.77 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.55 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.7% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $14.95 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Royce Opportunity Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,006,626 shares. This amounts to just over 3.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.71 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 663.79 Thousand, or about 2.02% of the stock, which is worth about $6.41 Million.