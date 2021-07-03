Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Received A 0% Hit In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)’s traded shares were 268,672, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $23.59, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.32% or -$0.56. The 52-week high for the CGNT share is $33.37, that puts it down -41.46% from that peak though still a striking +5.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $22.22. The company’s market capitalization is $1.56 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.88 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 637.01 Million shares over the past three months.
Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.6. CGNT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.14.
Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT): Trading Information
The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $39.6, which implies an increase of 67.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $36 and $42 respectively. As a result, CGNT is trading at a discount of 78.04% off the target high and 52.61% off the low.
Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) projections and forecasts
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -29.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.
Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)’s Biggest Investors
Cognyte Software Ltd. insiders own 0.9% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.19%, with the float percentage being 94.04%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 242 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 6.95 Million shares (or 10.57% of all shares), a total value of $193.28 Million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 4.49 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $124.83 Million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology and Fidelity Balanced Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology owns about 3,188,478 shares. This amounts to just over 4.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $83.31 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.16 Million, or about 3.28% of the stock, which is worth about $56.4 Million.
