CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Is Worth Evaluating At $1.82

During the last session, CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP)’s traded shares were 841,003, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.82, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.21% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the CNSP share is $4.46, that puts it down -145.06% from that peak though still a striking +12.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.59. The company’s market capitalization is $46.15 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.6 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 463.85 Million shares over the past three months.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNSP) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. CNSP has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP): Trading Information

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNSP) registered a -4.21% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 32.09% in intraday trading to $2.68 this Tuesday, Jun 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.08%, and it has moved by -4.21% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 2.25%. The short interest in CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) is 295.6 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.64 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9, which implies an increase of 394.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8 and $10 respectively. As a result, CNSP is trading at a discount of 449.45% off the target high and 339.56% off the low.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNSP) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -100.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP)’s Biggest Investors

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders own 40.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.02%, with the float percentage being 8.5%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 22 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 722.76 Thousand shares (or 2.85% of all shares), a total value of $1.73 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 140.49 Thousand shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 0.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $335.77 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNSP) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 107,696 shares. This amounts to just over 0.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $257.39 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 58.53 Thousand, or about 0.23% of the stock, which is worth about $117.06 Thousand.